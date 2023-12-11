Examining Regional Homogeneity in Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia and Schizophrenia: A Resting-State fMRI Study

The following is a summary of “Regional Homogeneity in schizophrenia patients with tardive dyskinesia: a resting-state fMRI study,” published in the October 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Yu et al.

Brain structural and functional abnormalities may contribute to the outcome of tardive dyskinesia (TD) in schizophrenia patients.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate regional homogeneity (ReHo) alterations in TD patients using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI).

They collected imaging data from 58 schizophrenia patients with TD (TD group), 66 without TD (non-TD group), and 67 healthy controls (HC group). Processing the data with SPM involved assessment at a corrected threshold. Psychopathology and TD severity were gauged using the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) and Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS), respectively.

The results showed significantly elevated ReHo in the Left Inferior Semilunar Lobule and Right Fusiform Gyrus, along with reduced ReHo in the Left Supramarginal Gyrus, Right Inferior Temporal Gyrus, and Left Medial Frontal Gyrus in the TD vs. non-TD group. The ReHo in the Left Inferior Semilunar Lobule negatively correlated with AIMS upper limbs scores.

Investigators concluded that altered brain connectivity in tardive dyskinesia may aid in understanding its origins and monitoring its progression.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0925492723001348