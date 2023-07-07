The following is a summary of “Is Outpatient Anterior Lumbar Fusion (ALIF) Safe? An Analysis of 30-day Outcomes,” published in the May 2023 issue of Spine Surgery by Jones et al.

The study design is an analysis of publicly accessible databases. The objective is to compare the 30-day outcomes of ALIF procedures performed in ambulatory versus inpatient settings. Despite a growing interest in conducting anterior lumbar interbody fusions (ALIFs) as an outpatient procedure, studies have yet to evaluate the safety or efficacy of this procedure when performed outside of the hospital. CPT code 22558 was used to query the 2012-2017 American College of Surgeons-National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS-NSQIP) to identify patients undergoing a single-level ALIF.

To isolate a cohort of patients undergoing single-level solitary ALIFs, patients undergoing concurrent posterior lumbar surgery/fusion/instrumentation, pelvic fixation, or surgery for tumor, trauma, or deformity were excluded. In the investigation, a total of 3,728 single-level, standalone ALIFs were included. They used multivariate regression analyses to compare 30-day adverse events and readmissions while controlling for baseline clinical characteristics. About 4% (149) of the 3,728 total ALIFs were performed as outpatient procedures.

After adjustment, outpatient ALIFs had a lower likelihood of experiencing any 30-day adverse event than inpatient ALIFs (2.0% vs. 9.2%, OR 0.24 [95% CI 0.08–0.76]; P=0.015). There were no statistically significant differences between severe adverse events (9P=0.261), minor adverse events (9P=0.995), and readmission rates (P=0.95). Based on the study’s findings, ALIFs can be performed safely in an outpatient setting on a population of appropriately selected patients.

Source: journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2023/05000/Is_Outpatient_Anterior_Lumbar_Fusion__ALIF__Safe_.6.aspx