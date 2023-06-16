The following is a summary of “Analysis of core mutation and TET2/ASXL1 mutations DNA methylation profile in myelodysplastic syndrome,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Feng, et al.

For a study on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), researchers sought to analyze genetic mutations and clinical characteristics and examine their correlation with the survival prognosis of patients. Additionally, they aimed to investigate the differential DNA methylation profiles between TET2 mutated (Mut)/ASXL1 wild-type (WT) and TET2-Mut/ASXL1-Mut MDS samples to explore the mechanism underlying MDS in patients with TET2/ASXL1 mutations.

They selected clinical data from 195 MDS patients and conducted statistical analyses to achieve these objectives. They obtained DNA methylation sequencing data from a public database and performed bioinformatics analyses on the data.

The study’s results showed that among the 195 MDS patients, 42 (21.5%) had TET2 mutations. In TET2-Mut patients, 81% had detectable co-mutated genes. The most commonly co-mutated gene in MDS patients with TET2-Mut was ASXL1, which tended towards a poorer prognosis (P = 0.08). Gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed that highly methylated differentially methylated genes (DMGs) were mainly involved in biological processes such as cell surface receptor signaling pathways and cell secretion. Hypomethylated DMGs were primarily associated with cell differentiation and cell development. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis indicated that hypermethylated DMGs were mainly enriched in Ras and MAPK signaling pathways. In contrast, hypomethylated DMGs were primarily enriched in extracellular matrix receptor interaction and focal adhesion. Protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis identified ten hub genes of hypermethylated and hypomethylated DMGs, possibly associated with MDS patients with TET2-Mut/ASXL1-Mut, respectively.

In conclusion, the study findings provided insights into the interrelationships between genetic mutations, clinical phenotypes, and disease outcomes in MDS patients. The differentially methylated hub genes identified in the study may serve as potential biomarkers and offer novel insights and potential targets for MDS patients with double TET2/ASXL1 mutations. The findings had significant clinical implications.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2220222