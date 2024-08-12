Examining the association between autism spectrum disorder and atopic eczema: meta-analysis of current evidence.

This study aims to investigate the association between autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and atopic eczema (AE), shedding light on potential associations and underlying mechanisms.

A comprehensive review of literature was conducted to identify relevant studies published up to August 2023. Various electronic databases, including PubMed, Embase, Scopus, Web of Science, and Cochrane, were searched using specific keywords related to ASD and AE.

The meta-analysis covered a total of 30 studies. The first analysis included 23 studies with a combined total of 147430 eczema patients in the ASD group and 8895446 eczema patients in non-ASD group. We calculated the risk ratio of eczema in ASD and non-ASD groups, which revealed a significantly higher risk of eczema in patients with ASD (RR 1.34; 95% CI 1.03, 1.76). The second analysis included seven studies with a combined total of 3570449 ASD patients in the AE group and 3253973 in the non-Eczema group. The risk ratio of ASD in the Eczema and Non-Eczema groups showed a significantly increased risk of ASD in patients with eczema (RR 1.67; 95% CI 0.91, 3.06).

This study underscores the possible link between ASD and atopic eczema, shedding light on their potential association.

