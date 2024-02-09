Examining the Association Between Dietary Patterns and IBD Risk

The following is a summary of “Dietary Patterns and Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Systematic Review of Observational Studies,” published in the January 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Khademi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective review to comprehensively analyze the latest evidence linking dietary patterns to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) incidence in the face of rising global rates.

They employed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines to assess the link between pre-disease dietary patterns and IBD risk. Searches were performed on PubMed, SCOPUS, and Web of Science until (Nov 20, 2023).

The results showed 24 publications with 13 case-control, 1 nested case-control, and 10 cohort studies. Study sample sizes varied from 181 to 482,887 subjects. Findings across studies were inconsistent, revealing inverse, direct, or no associations between diverse dietary patterns and IBD risk.

Investigators concluded that pre-diagnosis dietary patterns were linked to IBD risk, but gaps in knowledge persist. Large-scale studies are needed.

Source: academic.oup.com/ibdjournal/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ibd/izad297/7511802?redirectedFrom=fulltext