The following is a summary of “Relationship between fecal incontinence and food insecurity in United States women: an analysis of 2005–2010 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Okada, et al.

Fecal incontinence is a prevalent and debilitating pelvic floor disorder characterized by the involuntary loss of stool. It is associated with various risk factors, including constipation, loose stool, advancing age, chronic comorbidities, and previous anorectal trauma. However, the relationship between social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and fecal incontinence, was poorly understood. For a study, researchers sought to examine the association between fecal incontinence and food insecurity using a nationally representative sample of adult women in the United States. The secondary aim was to investigate the role of diet by assessing dietary differences between participants with and without fecal incontinence and among food-insecure women with and without fecal incontinence.

The study utilized data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a nationally representative cross-sectional health survey. Fecal incontinence was defined as the accidental leakage of stool within the past 30 days. Food insecurity was assessed using the household food security measure developed by the US Department of Agriculture. Dietary data from the survey’s interviews were analyzed to assess food and drink consumption in the preceding 24 hours. Logistic regression analysis evaluated the association between fecal incontinence and food insecurity while controlling for patient characteristics.

The study included 3,216 women, representing nearly 130 million US women. Among these women, 10.9% had fecal incontinence. There was no significant difference in diet between women with and without fecal incontinence (P>0.05). In the overall sample, food-insecure women reported higher carbohydrate and sugar intake, as well as lower fiber and alcohol intake (all P<.05). Among food-insecure women, those with fecal incontinence had higher calorie and total fat intake compared to those without fecal incontinence. Still, other dietary components had no significant differences (P>0.05). After adjusting for patient characteristics and diet, there was a significant association between food insecurity and fecal incontinence, with food-insecure women having higher odds of fecal incontinence (odds ratio 1.76; 95% CI 1.17–2.66; P=.008).

The study found an association between food insecurity and fecal incontinence, even after accounting for dietary factors. Understanding the role of social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, in the symptomatology and treatment of fecal incontinence was crucial for alleviating symptom burden and improving the quality of life in at-risk populations.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)02267-0/fulltext