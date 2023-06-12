The following is a summary of “Association of the Mediterranean Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) Diet With the Risk of Dementia,” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Chen, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the association between the Mediterranean-Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet and the risk of dementia. The study included three prospective cohort studies and a meta-analysis.

The cohort analyses involved three studies: the Whitehall II study (WII), the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), and the Framingham Heart Study Offspring cohort (FOS). The meta-analysis included data from 11 cohort studies. The participants were middle-aged and older men and women who did not have dementia at the start of the respective studies. The MIND diet score, which measures adherence to the MIND diet, was assessed using food frequency questionnaires. Scores ranged from 0 to 15, with higher scores indicating greater adherence to the MIND diet. The main outcome measured was the incidence of all-cause dementia, with cohort-specific definitions.

The study included a total of 8,358 participants (mean [SD] age, 62.2 [6.0] years; 5,777 male [69.1%]) from WII, 6,758 participants (mean [SD] age, 66.5 [10.4] years; 3,965 female [58.7%]) from HRS, and 3,020 participants (mean [SD] age, 64.2 [9.1] years; 1,648 female [54.6%]) from FOS. The mean baseline MIND diet scores were 8.3 (1.4) in WII, 7.1 (1.9) in HRS, and 8.1 (1.6) in FOS. During a follow-up period totaling 166,516 person-years, 775 participants (220 in WII, 338 in HRS, and 217 in FOS) developed incident dementia. In the multivariable-adjusted Cox proportional hazard model, higher MIND diet scores were associated with a lower risk of dementia. Every 3-point increment in the MIND diet score was associated with a pooled hazard ratio of 0.83 (95% CI, 0.72-0.95; P for trend = 0.01; I2 = 0%), indicating a lower risk of dementia. These associations were consistently observed in subgroups of sex, age, smoking status, and body mass index. The meta-analysis of 11 cohort studies, including 224,049 participants (mean [SD] age, not specified) and 5,279 incident dementia cases, further supported the findings. The highest tertile of the MIND diet score was associated with a lower risk of dementia compared to the lowest tertile (pooled hazard ratio, 0.83; 95% CI, 0.76-0.90; I2 = 35%).

In conclusion, the results suggested that adherence to the MIND diet was associated with a lower risk of incident dementia in middle-aged and older adults. Further research was needed to develop and refine the specific MIND diet recommendations for different populations.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/article-abstract/2804268