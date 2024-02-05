Examining the Cognitive Reserve’s Influence on Bipolar Disorder

The following is a summary of “Impact of cognitive reserve on bipolar disorder: a systematic review,” published in the February 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Matsumoto et al.

The interplay of Cognitive Reserve (CR), comprising premorbid IQ, education duration, and exposure to neuropsychological activities, in bipolar disorder highlights its potential positive influence, urging further research synthesis for future directions.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to review the impact of Cognitive Reserve (CR) on the onset, relapse, cognitive dysfunction buffering, and quality of life (QoL) maintenance in bipolar disorder.

They conducted a systematic review where two researchers independently assessed papers from three databases, namely PubMed, PsychINFO, and Web of Science, using the keywords “bipolar disorder” and “cognitive reserve.” The selected studies were categorized based on the levels of evidence outlined by the Oxford Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, and the predefined objectives summarized the findings.

The results showed that in 36 included studies, individuals with higher CR levels tended to experience fewer bipolar episodes, mitigate cognitive impairments and dysfunction, and maintain functional levels in bipolar disorder patients.

Investigators concluded that the study suggests higher cognitive reserve might protect against bipolar episode relapses and improve cognitive function.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1341991/full