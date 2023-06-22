The following is a summary of “Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Screening Delays,” published in the June 2023 issue of Oncology by Zhang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the delays in cancer screenings that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants from previous studies who had been permitted to be recontacted were invited to complete a survey between June and November 2020. A total of 7,115 participants who fell within the age range for cancer screenings were included in the study. The participants were asked if they had planned to undergo cancer screenings and if they had postponed scheduled mammograms, Pap tests, stool blood tests, colonoscopies, or human papillomavirus (HPV) tests. Logistic regression was used to identify factors associated with delays in cancer screenings for each type of test.

The average age of the participants was 57.3 years, with 75% female. The majority (89%) were non-Hispanic White, 14% had public insurance, and 34% lived in rural counties. Among those who had planned cancer screenings (n = 4,266, 60%), certain demographic factors were associated with a higher likelihood of delays, including younger age, being female, having higher education, having private insurance, and living in rural counties. The percentage of participants who reported delaying specific tests were as follows: mammograms (n = 732/2,986) (24% delayed), Pap tests (n = 448/1,651) (27% delayed), HPV tests (n = 59/220) (27% delayed), stool blood tests (n = 44/388) (11% delayed), and colonoscopies (n = 304/840) (36% delayed). Age, race/ethnicity, education, and health insurance were associated with delays in cancer screenings (all P < .05). Non-Hispanic Black women had lower odds of delaying mammograms. In comparison, Hispanic women and women of other races/ethnicities had higher odds of delaying Pap and HPV tests.

The study revealed significant delays in cancer screenings during the pandemic, particularly among certain demographic groups. The findings emphasized the need for healthcare providers to address these delays and develop strategies and resources to assist individuals with barriers to receiving timely and guideline-appropriate cancer screenings.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.01704