Examining the Efficacy of Social Navigation for Adolescent ED Patients

Clinical study data support the use of medicines for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in teens and young people (“youth”). However, there wasn’t much qualitative data on how youth, guardians, and doctors feel about MOUD and its importance to them.

For a study, researchers sought to examine what the people who had a stake in MOUD thought about its role in treatment and healing.

They got kids and teens with opioid use disorder (15–25 years old) who had been on buprenorphine, naltrexone, or methadone, as well as their parents or guardians, from a primary care-based program for treating addiction in teens and young adults. They also hired drug experts from social work, nursing, children, internal medicine, and psychiatry. They did semi-structured interviews to find out about the unique issues that come up when teens use MOUD. Three coders looked at the tapes and did both intuitive and logical theme analysis. They found three main trends among the 37 participants, 15 teens and young adults (17–25 years old), 9 parents, and 13 doctors. Medicines help with short-term recovery: Teenagers said that MOUD helped them deal with withdrawal effects. Notably, some teens and adults who cared for them wanted to shorten the length of MOUD. The type of medicine, how it is taken, and how often it is taken all affect how well people follow their drug schedule.

Participants backed long-acting, injectable MOUD because it was easy to use and would allow youth to keep doing “normal activities” without having to take medicine every day. (3) A caregiver’s help can make it easier to choose and take medications as prescribed. Some clinicians and youth said it was important to find out how involved the caregiver was in treatment before including them. caretakers and other clinicians said caretakers were very important for helping responsibility. MOUD is based on facts, and it should be provided in a way that is sensitive to each child’s needs and focuses on the family and the child, with caretakers included when needed.

