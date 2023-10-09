Examining the Impact of Age on ECMO for Cardiac Arrest

The following is a summary of “Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation for Cardiac Arrest: Does Age Matter?,” published in the September 2023 issue of Critical Care by George et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to assess the impact of age on hospital survival for patients treated with extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) for cardiac arrest (CA). They analyzed the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization registry, having patients aged 18 years or older who had undergone ECPR for cardiac arrest between December 1, 2016, and October 31, 2020.

The results showed 5,120 patients with the primary outcome, the aOR of death after ECPR, by age group (18–49, 50–64, 65–74, and >75 years). The median age was 57 (interquartile range, 46–66). There was a lower aOR of survival for those aged 65–74 (0.68; 95% CI, 0.57–0.81) or those over 75 (0.54; 95% CI, 0.41–0.69), compared to the 18–49 age group. Patients aged 50–64 had a significantly higher aOR of survival compared to those aged 65–74 and over 75. There was no difference in survival between the 2 youngest groups (aOR, 0.91; 95% CI, 0.79–1.05). A sensitivity analysis using alternative age categories (18–64, 65–69, 70–74, and ≥75) demonstrated decreased odds of survival for age greater than or equal to 65 compared to patients younger than 65 (for age 65–69: odds ratio [OR], 0.71; 95% CI, 0.59–0.86; for age 70–74: OR, 0.84; 95% CI, 0.67–1.04; and for era≥75: OR, 0.64; 95% CI, 0.50–0.81).

Investigators concluded that older age is associated with lower survival rates after extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation for cardiac arrest, despite other factors.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/9900/extracorporeal_membrane_oxygenation_for_cardiac.209.aspx