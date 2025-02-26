Examining the Impact of Comorbidities on Mortality Risk in People With Diabetes

The following is a summary of “Risk factors for mortality among people with diabetes in Spain: The DIMORTES study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Primary Care Diabetes by Caride-Miana et al.

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a widespread chronic disease with rising global prevalence.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on mortality risk factors in diabetes in Spain. They identified key comorbidities linked to higher mortality.

They conducted a population-based retrospective study using the 2011/2012 Spanish National Health Survey and the national death register with 6 years of follow-up. They analyzed all-cause mortality with explanatory variables, including sociodemographic and health characteristics, health service use, and lifestyle habits.

The results showed that of 14,784 respondents over 40, 1,781 (12.0%) had diabetes. During follow-up, 350 deaths occurred (19.7% mortality). Common comorbidities were overweight or obesity (68.7%), hypertension (60.9%), and hypercholesterolemia (51.4%). Mortality was associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (HR 1.43, 95% CI 1.01–2.03), hospital admission in the last year (HR 1.52, 95% CI 1.15–2.01), depressive disorder (HR 1.53, 95% CI 1.05–2.23), and smoking (HR 1.84, 95% CI 1.11–3.05). The impact of acute myocardial infarction on mortality increased over time.

Investigators found significant associations between mortality and chronic respiratory disease, depressive disorder, hospital admission in the last year, and smoking. They emphasized the need for better detection and management of these comorbidities in diabetes.

Source: primary-care-diabetes.com/article/S1751-9918(24)00233-X/fulltext