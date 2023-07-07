The following is a summary of “Impact of COVID-19 on the Urology Residency Match and Geographic Proximity of Applicants,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Urology by Wang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic-related changes and program-specific characteristics on the geographic diversity of the urology match classes in 2021 and 2022.

Publicly available information was collected to compare match outcomes in 2021 and 2022 with the previous 5 application cycles (2016-2020). Variables analyzed included residency program class size, program and resident affiliation with the American Urological Association (AUA) sections, and program and resident medical school. Univariate comparisons were conducted using Fisher’s t-tests, and odds ratios were calculated following multivariable analysis.

When comparing the 2 pandemic years individually and together to the previous cycles, no significant changes in home or in-section matches were observed. However, when stratifying the comparisons by small (1-2 residents) and large (3+ residents) programs, a significant increase in at-home and in-section matches was noted for small programs in 2021. Large programs did not experience significant changes in match patterns. Multivariate analysis revealed that small programs had significantly lower odds of matching applicants from their home institutions and within their AUA sections. Furthermore, certain AUA sections demonstrated a significantly higher likelihood of accepting in-section applicants.

The transition from in-person to virtual application cycles during the pandemic notably impacted small residency programs in 2021. As restrictions eased and logistical improvements were implemented in the 2022 cycle, there was a partial shift back to pre-pandemic patterns in locoregional match rates, though not fully. While the pandemic had a relatively limited effect on the geographic diversity in urology compared to other surgical subspecialties, the findings highlighted the need for further study and consideration to optimize future match cycles.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00255-8/fulltext