The following is a summary of “Impact of the Complexity of Glucose Time Series on All-Cause Mortality in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes,” published in the May 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Cai, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the association between the complexity of glucose time series, measured by the complexity of glucose time series index (CGI), and the risk of all-cause mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes.

A prospective analysis was conducted on data from 6,000 adult inpatients with type 2 diabetes from a single center. The complexity of the glucose time series was assessed at baseline using refined composite multiscale entropy. Participants were categorized into CGI tertiles: < 2.15, 2.15 to 2.99, and ≥ 3.00. Cox proportional hazards regression models examined the relationship between CGI and all-cause mortality.

Throughout a median follow-up of 9.4 years, a total of 1,217 deaths were identified. A significant interaction between glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and CGI concerning all-cause mortality (P for interaction = 0.016) was observed. Among patients with HbA1c < 7.0%, the adjusted hazard ratios for all-cause mortality across different CGI levels (≥ 3.00 [reference group], 2.15-2.99, and < 2.15) were 1.00, 0.76 (95% CI, 0.52-1.12), and 1.47 (95% CI, 1.03-2.09), respectively. Conversely, no significant association was observed in patients with HbA1c ≥ 7.0%. A nonlinear relationship (P for nonlinearity = 0.041) between CGI and all-cause mortality was evident in subjects with HbA1c < 7.0% exclusively, as indicated by restricted cubic spline regression.

Lower CGI values are associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes who have achieved the HbA1c target of < 7.0%. The CGI may serve as a novel indicator for identifying the residual risk of death in well-controlled type 2 diabetes. Further research was warranted to validate the findings and elucidate the underlying mechanisms.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/5/1093/6862887