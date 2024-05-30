Examining the Long-term Effects of Smoking on Hip Osteoarthritis

The following is a summary of “Investigation of the Associations of Smoking With Hip Osteoarthritis: A Baseline Cross-Sectional and Four- to Five-Year Longitudinal Multicohort Study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Salis et al.

Smoking and its relationship to osteoarthritis (OA) have been established in several studies. However, the effects of smoking on specifically hip OA have been unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on the effects of smoking in patients with hip OA, exploring its prevalence, incidence, progression of structural changes, and pain outcomes.

They used data from the OA Initiative (OAI) study to analyze 4,716 participants and Cohort Hip and Cohort Knee (CHECK) studies to analyze 977 more participants. The primary exposure was smoking status at admission, labeled as current, former, or never smoker. Cross-sectional studies were used to evaluate radiographic hip OA (RHOA) and symptomatic hip OA at baseline and after 4- to 5-years.

The results showed no significant difference between current and former smokers or nonsmokers, both initially and after 4-5 years. The prevalence of RHOA at baseline for current and former smokers was 1.29 (0.68-2.46) and 0.99 (0.70-1.40) in OAI, and in CHECK, the OR was 1.38 (0.78-2.44) in current smokers and 0.85 (0.54-1.32) in former smokers. For RHOA incidence over time: current smokers 1.03 (0.23–4.50), former smokers 0.92 (0.46–1.85) in OAI, and current smokers 0.61 (0.34–1.11), former smokers 1.00 (0.69–1.44) in CHECK cohort.

Investigators concluded that smoking did not have any effect on the prevalence, incidence, or progression of RHOA or symptomatic hip OA, either at baseline or over a 4- to 5-year period.

Source: acrjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr2.11644