The following is a summary of “The incidence of anal incontinence following obstetric anal sphincter injury graded using the Sultan classification: a network meta-analysis,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Okeahialam, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to systematically determine and compare the incidence of anal incontinence among individuals with different grades of obstetric anal sphincter injury.

Observational studies that investigated the incidence of anal incontinence following an obstetric anal sphincter injury, graded using the Sultan classification, were eligible for inclusion. A network meta-analysis was performed using Stata to facilitate a comparison between tear grades (3a, 3b, 3c, fourth). For binary outcomes, odds ratios with corresponding 95% CI were calculated. The obstetric anal sphincter injury grades were ranked based on clinical outcomes, ranging from the best to the worst. The percentage chance of each grade taking each rank concerning the outcome was determined. Study quality and risk of bias were assessed using the appropriate tool from the Joanna Briggs Institute.

Of the 696 identified studies, 10 met the eligibility criteria and were included in the network meta-analysis involving 2,467 women. The mean incidence of anal incontinence among individuals with 3a tears ranged from 6.1% to 51.2%, while for those with 3b tears, it ranged from 6.9% to 46.7%. Among individuals with 3c tears, the incidence ranged from 0% to 55.6%, and for fourth-degree tears, it ranged from 0% to 71.4%. The incidence of anal incontinence was significantly higher in individuals with 3c tears (odds ratio 1.79; 95% CI 1.09-2.94) and fourth-degree tears (odds ratio 2.37; 95% CI 1.40-4.02) compared to those with 3a tears. Furthermore, individuals with fourth-degree tears had a significantly higher incidence of anal incontinence (odds ratio 1.89; 95% CI 1.10-3.22) than those with 3b tears. The probability of having the best clinical outcome was highest among individuals with 3a tears. In contrast, those with 3b, 3c, and fourth-degree tears had the highest probability of having the worst clinical outcome. Overall, the included studies had a high or unclear risk of bias across one or more assessed elements.

The network meta-analysis provided valuable insights into the incidence of anal incontinence among individuals with different grades of obstetric anal sphincter injury. The findings suggested that increasing tear-grade severity is associated with worse clinical outcomes. The study had practical implications for clinicians in counseling women who have experienced an obstetric anal sphincter injury, emphasizing the importance of accurate diagnosis and appropriate repair of the injury.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)02167-6/fulltext