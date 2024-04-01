Examining the Predictors and Incidence of Complications in GN-BSI

The following is the summary of “Incidence and predictors of complications in Gram-negative bloodstream infection,” published in the March 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Mondal et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the incidence and predictors of metastatic complications within 90 days of Gram-negative bloodstream infection (GN-BSI).

They admitted patients with GN-BSIs to two Prisma health-Midlands hospitals in Columbia, South Carolina, (1 January 2012-30 June 2015) and were studied for complications like endocarditis and septic arthritis, osteomyelitis, spinal infections, deep-seated abscesses, and recurrent GN-BSI. The analysis involved Kaplan-Meier and multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression to assess complication rates and associated risk factors.

The results showed a cohort of 752 GN-BSI patients, with a median age of 66 years, with 380 (50.5%) females. Urinary tract accounted for the majority (378; 50.3%) of infections and Escherichia coli (375; 49.9%). Overall, 13.9% developed complications within 90 days, with a median identification time of 5.2 days. Independent risk factors included indwelling prosthetic material (HR 1.73, 95% CI, 1.08-2.78), injection drug use (HR 6.84, 95% CI, 1.63-28.74), non-urinary source (HR 1.98, 95% CI, 1.05-3.03), specific bacterial species (HR 1.78, 95% CI, 1.05-3.03 ), early clinical failure criteria (HR 1.19, 95% CI 1.03-1.36), and persistent GN-BSI (HR 2.97, 95% CI 1.26-6.99).

Investigators concluded that complications of GN-BSI were frequent and can be anticipated by evaluating the initial clinical response to antimicrobial treatment, subsequent blood culture findings, and various host and microbiological factors.

