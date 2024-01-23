Examining the Safety of the Push-PEG One-Step Button in Pediatric Patients

The following is a summary of “Safety of the One Step Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (Push-PEG) Button in Pediatric Patients,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Brinkmann, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the safety and parental view of the One Step (“Push-PEG”) technique, allowing the direct introduction of a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG)-Button in pediatric patients requiring enteral feeding.

A single-center retrospective data and questionnaire-based study included all pediatric patients who underwent PEG placement via push or pull technique from 2015 to the end of 2020. The primary outcome was the detection of minor and major complications. Secondary outcomes included growth, thriving, and parental contentment assessed through a Likert-scaled questionnaire.

The analysis included 83 patients, with no significant differences in basic data such as age, weight, or diagnosis category. The overall complication rate was 34.9%. The Push-PEG group exhibited a lower rate of complications (32.7% vs. 38.7%) and a lower rate of major complications (4.1% vs. 8.8%), although the difference was not significant. Thirty-four families completed the questionnaire (response rate 40%), with no significant differences between the two groups in responses to Likert-scaled questions.

Placement of Push-PEG appeared to be as safe as the traditional pull technique, even in small infants weighing more than 2.8 months and 4 kg. With fewer follow-up interventions required, Push-PEG placement may offer significant advantages and be considered the first choice method in many cases.

