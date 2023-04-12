The following is a summary of the “High Blood Glucose and Excess Body fat Enhance Pain Sensitivity and Weaken Pain Inhibition in Healthy Adults: A Single-blind Cross-over Randomized Controlled Trial,” published in the January 2023 issue of Pain Management by Ye, et al.

Studying the effects of acute hyperglycemia on pain sensitivity and pain inhibition in healthy adults with normal (n = 24) or extra body fat (n = 20) as assessed by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry allowed researchers to probe the relationships between blood glucose, body fat mass, and pain. In addition, heart rate variability and reactive hyperemia were also investigated as potential outcomes of hyperglycemia. When 75 g of glucose was consumed, the pain inhibitory effect of cold water on pressure pain thresholds was reduced, and pain sensitivity was increased following a 1-minute cold-water immersion of both feet (test stimulus).

Multiple comparison adjustments were not used for exploratory subgroup analyses that revealed this effect was unique to those with excessive fat mass. Acute hyperglycemia also reduced HRV during rest, but only in those who were overweight, to begin with. In addition, persons with excess fat mass reported higher pain during the 5-minute static blood flow occlusion, and their pain inhibition for pinprick after cold water was less independent of blood glucose levels. Pinprick-temporal summation of pain and reactive hyperemia were unaffected by high blood glucose levels or obesity.

These results support the hypothesis that hyperglycemia and obesity disrupt normal pain processing and autonomic function. In persons with extra body fat, ingesting 75 g glucose (about 2 standard soft drink cans) disrupted pain-processing and autonomic function. Therefore, it is important to investigate if hyperglycemia and obesity, both of which increase the likelihood of developing diabetes, are also causes of discomfort in those who already have the condition

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1526590022004047