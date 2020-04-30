BERLIN (Reuters) – There are probably more people dying from the novel coronavirus in Germany than reported numbers suggest but the excess mortality is not rising by as much as in other countries, the head of the public health authority RKI said on Thursday.

“We see excess mortality rising in Germany. Not to a great extent, but it is rising,” RKI’s Lothar Wieler said at a regular news briefing on Thursday.

He cautioned that definitive statistics on excess mortality may be months away.

