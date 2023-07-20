Exclusion of Patients with Permanent Ileostomy and Crohn’s Disease from Clinical Trials

The following is a summary of “Patients With Crohn’s Disease and Permanent Ileostomy Are Universally Excluded From Clinical Trials: A Systematic Review,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Vuyyuru, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine whether clinical trials evaluating biologics and small molecules for Crohn’s disease (CD) have included patients with permanent ileostomy (PI).

They comprehensively searched the MEDLINE, Embase, and Cochrane Library (CENTRAL) databases from their inception to May 16, 2022. The search focused on placebo-controlled induction and/or maintenance randomized controlled trials involving adult patients with active CD.

Out of the 81 trials assessing biologics and oral small molecules for CD, none allowed patients with permanent ileostomy enrollment. Patients with CD and permanent ileostomy have consistently been excluded from clinical trials investigating the efficacy and safety of biologics and small molecules.

The exclusion of patients with CD and permanent ileostomy from clinical trials raised concerns about the generalizability of trial findings to this patient population. There was a pressing need to identify the barriers that have led to their exclusion and to develop eligibility criteria and outcome measures that would enable the inclusion of these patients in future clinical trials. Including patients with permanent ileostomy could enhance the external validity of trial results and provide more robust evidence for the management of CD in the specific subgroup.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/07000/Patients_With_Crohn_s_Disease_and_Permanent.30.aspx