Exercise Improves Liver Biomarkers

According to study findings published online in Liver International, exercise training is recommended and has been shown to potentially reverse liver fibrosis among patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. However, its efficacy independent of body weight loss remains debated. The study analyzed data from the NASHFit trial, where patients underwent 20 weeks of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise alongside dietary counseling, compared to standard clinical care. Despite no significant weight loss, exercise participants showed significant improvements in liver fibroinflammation biomarkers. Specifically, 53% experienced at least 17 IU/L reduction in alanine aminotransferase compared with 13% in the control group (P<0.001) and a mean reduction of 24% versus 10% in standard clinical care, respectively. Furthermore, exercise significantly decreased CK18 levels (−61 vs. +71 ng/mL, P=0.040).

Author Teresa Sellinger