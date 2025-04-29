Exercise, Rehab Services Can Be Integrated Into Breast Cancer Care

MONDAY, April 28, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Exercise and rehabilitation services for patients with breast cancer through a clinical workflow algorithm called CORE (Comprehensive Oncology Rehabilitation and Exercise) is feasible and acceptable to patients, according to a study published online April 28 in Cancer.

Lea Haverbeck Simon, Ph.D., from the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of the CORE clinical workflow algorithm. The analysis included 72 patients with newly diagnosed stage I to III breast cancer needing surgery as first-line treatment who were randomly assigned (2:1) to CORE or standard of care.

The researchers found that 93 percent of participants in CORE completed the triaging tool, demonstrating its feasibility. Among those triaged to a service pathway, 62 percent completed their referral. Focus groups provided primarily positive feedback.

“CORE may serve as a model workflow algorithm aimed to integrate both exercise and rehabilitation services from time of diagnosis and beyond,” senior author Adriana M. Coletta, Ph.D., also from the Huntsman Cancer Institute, said in a statement. “Findings from this trial support national efforts led by the American College of Sports Medicine to integrate exercise and rehabilitation services as part of routine cancer care.”

One author disclosed receiving personal/consulting fees from ImpediMed.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

