Exon 1-targeting miRNA reduces the pathogenic exon 1 HTT protein in Huntington disease models.

Aug 19, 2024

  • Marina Sogorb-Gonzalez

    Department of Research & Development, uniQure Biopharma B.V., 1105BP, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Leiden University Medical Center, 2333 ZA, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Christian Landles

    Huntington's Disease Centre, Department of Neurodegenerative Disease and UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, UCL, Queen Square, WC1N 3BG, London, UK.

    Nicholas S Caron

    Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics, Department of Medical Genetics, University of British Columbia, V5Z 4H4, Vancouver, Canada.

    Anouk Stam

    Department of Research & Development, uniQure Biopharma B.V., 1105BP, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Georgina Osborne

    Huntington's Disease Centre, Department of Neurodegenerative Disease and UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, UCL, Queen Square, WC1N 3BG, London, UK.

    Michael R Hayden

    Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics, Department of Medical Genetics, University of British Columbia, V5Z 4H4, Vancouver, Canada.

    David Howland

    CHDI Management/CHDI Foundation, NJ 08540, Princeton, USA.

    Sander van Deventer

    Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Leiden University Medical Center, 2333 ZA, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Gillian P Bates

    Huntington's Disease Centre, Department of Neurodegenerative Disease and UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, UCL, Queen Square, WC1N 3BG, London, UK.

    Astrid Vallès

    Department of Research & Development, uniQure Biopharma B.V., 1105BP, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Melvin Evers

    Department of Research & Development, uniQure Biopharma B.V., 1105BP, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

