Exosomes as Diagnostic Biomarkers and Therapeutic Targets in Autoimmune Diseases

The following is a summary of “Exosomes in Autoimmune Diseases: A Review of Mechanisms and Diagnostic Applications,” published in the January 2025 issue of Clinical Reviews in Allergy & Immunology by Duan et al.

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles that mediate intercellular communication by transferring bioactive molecules. In autoimmune diseases, they play a role in modulating immune responses, oxidative stress, and disease progression.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on exosomes in autoimmune diseases, highlighting their role in disease development and potential as diagnostic biomarkers.

They explored recent exosome isolation techniques and molecular characterization advancements to assess their clinical potential as biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

The results showed exosomes’ involvement in autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and Sjogren’s syndrome (SS), impacting antigen presentation, T-cell activation, and inflammatory pathways. Exosome-based biomarkers offer non-invasive diagnostic tools for early diagnosis, therapeutic response assessment, and disease monitoring.

Investigators identified challenges in standardizing exosome isolation and validating their clinical significance, highlighting their potential as diagnostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets in autoimmune diseases.

