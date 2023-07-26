Expanding Pituitary Tumor Molecular Classification through Methylome and Transcriptome Signatures Integration

The following is a summary of “Integrating Methylome and Transcriptome Signatures Expands the Molecular Classification of the Pituitary Tumors,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Júnior, et al.

For a retrospective cross-sectional study, researchers sought to investigate pituitary tumors using methylome and transcriptome signatures in a diverse ethnic population.

The study included 77 patients (61% women, aged 12-72 years) with pituitary tumors, including functioning pituitary tumors (FPT: GH-secreting n = 18, ACTH-secreting n = 14) and nonfunctioning pituitary tumors (NFPT, n = 45) from Ribeirao Preto Medical School, University of São Paulo. Clinicopathological features, methylome, and transcriptome were evaluated.

The methylome and transcriptome analysis revealed three distinct clusters: one enriched with FPT, one with NFPT, and a third with a mix of ACTH-secreting and NFPT. Comparison of each cluster identified differentially methylated and expressed genes associated with tumor clinical presentation and WHO classifications. Another analysis considering transcripts related to pituitary development/differentiation revealed three clusters: POU1F1-driven somatotroph, TBX19-driven corticotroph, and NR5A1-driven gonadotroph adenomas, with some exceptions (NR5A1 expressed in few GH-secreting and corticotroph silent adenomas; POU1F1 in few ACTH-secreting adenomas; and TBX19 in few NFPTs). For instance, NR5A1 was expressed in a few GH-secreting and corticotroph silent adenomas, POU1F1 in a few ACTH-secreting adenomas, and TBX19 in a few NFPTs.

The study with a diverse Brazilian cohort confirmed that integrated methylome and transcriptome signatures can classify FPT and NFPT, and these classifications are associated with clinical presentation and tumor invasiveness. The clustering of NFPT with ACTH-secreting adenomas raised interesting questions about tumor heterogeneity and the challenges in defining pituitary lineage markers, as indicated by the 2017 and 2022 WHO definitions. Furthermore, the publicly available data from the study enabled further investigations to validate genes and pathways involved in pituitary tumor pathogenesis and prognosis.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/6/1452/6887355?redirectedFrom=fulltext