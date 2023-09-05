 Expedited Transfer to Specialized Center Does Not Improve Cardiac Arrest Outcomes - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Expedited Transfer to Specialized Center Does Not Improve Cardiac Arrest Outcomes

Sep 05, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Patterson T, et al. ARREST Trial: expedited transfer to a cardiac arrest centre for non-ST elevation OHCA. Hot Line 5, 25–28 August, ESC Congress 2023, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Patterson T, et al. The Lancet. 2023; August 27. DOI:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01351-X.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST