For patients who may permanently or temporarily lose their ability to communicate preferences, advance care planning is a critical mechanism to guide medical decision-making but is currently underused among surgical patients.

A resident-led quality improvement project, including education and performance measurement, was conducted on an emergency general surgery service to increase the completion of inpatient advance care planning notes using a specialized template in the electronic health record. Advance care planning documentation was defined as either preadmission advance care planning documentation (eg, advance directive) or inpatient advance care planning (use of the electronic health record template). Data from patients admitted to the emergency general surgery service for 12+ hours were analyzed, and baseline data (July 2020 to June 2021) were compared with data from the intervention period (July 2021 to June 2022). The chart review evaluated the content of the inpatient advance care planning documentation from the intervention period.

The frequency of inpatient advance care planning documentation increased (9.3%, n = 56 to 16.6%, n = 92, P < .001) with a greater contribution of inpatient advance care planning notes by the surgery team (16.7% to 55.4%) in the intervention period. Content analysis indicated that 79.0% of inpatient advance care planning notes listed preferences for life-sustaining therapy, 78.3% listed surrogacy, 57.3% listed overall health goals, and 50.3% listed treatment goals specific to the surgical encounter.

Although a resident-led quality improvement project contributed to greater adoption of standardized inpatient advance care planning documentation on an emergency general surgery service, progress was slow, and integration into standard work was not achieved. Future efforts are needed to better understand the integration of essential advance care planning elements into workflows and to establish inclusive educational programming to prepare all team members for conducting and documenting advance care planning conversations.

