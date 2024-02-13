Expert Opinions: Integrating Naturopathic Herbal Remedies in Pain Relief

The following is a summary of “Evidence-Based Opinions from Multidisciplinary Experts on Use of Naturopathic Herbal Remedies in Pain Management,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Mobasheri et al.

Traditional pain medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and opioids come with drawbacks, prompting the exploration of naturopathic options for safer pain management.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to map regional differences in accepting and utilizing naturopathic pain management remedies.

They organized two expert panel discussions lasting 9 and 12 hours, respectively (2020 and 2021), under GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, attended by diverse experts in naturopathy, Ayurvedic medicine, community pharmacy, physiotherapy, clinical pharmacy, Western medicine, academics, and naturopathic pain relief. During these sessions, experts exchanged insights and experiences on naturopathic treatments. They discussed relevant clinical evidence concerning various pain types (including joint and muscle pain, migraine, sleep disturbances due to pain, and general pain) while also exploring challenges in patient support provision.

The results showed that experts endorsed the potential of curcumin (2020, 71.4% [5/7]; 2021, 91.7% [11/12]) and fish oil (2020, 100% [7/7]) for managing osteoarthritic joint pain, despite not being consistently recommended in osteoarthritis treatment guidelines. For migraines, coenzyme Q10 and magnesium were preferred by experts (2021, 90.9% [10/11] and 63.6% [7/11], respectively).

Investigators concluded that emphasizing limited clinical evidence, experts called for more research and better integration of naturopathic remedies in pain management.

Source: dovepress.com/evidence-based-opinions-from-multidisciplinary-experts-on-use-of-natur-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR