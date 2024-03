Expert Recommendations for In Vivo RCM Image Acquisition of Cutaneous Tumors

The following is a summary of “International expert recommendations on image acquisition for in vivo reflectance confocal microscopy of cutaneous tumors,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Ho, et al.

Reflectance confocal microscopy (RCM) is increasingly used for diagnosing cutaneous tumors, but there are no international standards for minimum imaging requirements per lesion, particularly as remote RCM interpretation becomes more common. For a study, researchers sought to develop international expert recommendations for image acquisition using tissue-coupled RCM in diagnosing cutaneous tumors.

A modified Delphi approach was used, with a core group initially drafting recommendations circulated to the larger Cutaneous Imaging Expert Resource Group of the American Academy of Dermatology. Five review rounds alternated between open comment periods and revisions.

Recommendations were formulated after five rounds of review. These covered imaging personnel, lesion criteria, clinical and lesion information, lesion preparation, image acquisition, mosaic cube settings, and additional captures based on lesion characteristics and suspected diagnosis. The recommendations focused solely on tissue-coupled RCM for cutaneous tumor diagnosis and are one aspect of broader quality assurance.

The recommendations guided ensuring quality, time efficiency, accurate diagnosis, and international collaboration in RCM imaging for cutaneous tumors.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03041-4/fulltext