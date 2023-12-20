Exploring 68Ga-FAP-2286 PET Imaging in the Evaluation of Localized Bladder Cancer

The following is a summary of “Use Of 68ga-Fap-2286 Pet Imaging In Patients With Localized Bladder Cancer,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Escobar et al.

Bladder cancer presents clinical challenges due to its frequent aggressiveness. While standard imaging modalities like CT, MRI, and FDG-PET help stage the disease, they face limitations in detecting nodal or metastatic conditions. Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is highly expressed in cancer-associated fibroblasts within various cancers, including bladder cancer. Herein, we outline findings from a pilot study evaluating the diagnostic efficacy of 68Ga-FAP-2286 (FAP)-PET imaging among patients with bladder cancer.

In a clinical trial (NCT04621435), 16 patients with solid tumors, including 10 individuals with localized bladder cancer undergoing curative treatment, underwent FAP-PET. We compared these FAP-PET results with conventional imaging methods (CT, MRI, FDG-PET, or bone scan) conducted within 8 weeks of the FAP-PET scan. We recorded the maximum standardized uptake value (SUV) and the size of FAP-PET-positive lesions, characterized by activity at least 1.5 times higher than the mediastinal blood pool.

Patient demographics and clinical stage details are outlined in Table 1. Our analysis revealed FAP-PET concordance rates of 33% with standard imaging and 43% with FDG-PET. Among eight patients with subsequent follow-ups, FAP-PET displayed 100% agreement with the actual disease status. Notably, FAP-PET showcased altered lymph node uptake in two cases undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy, influencing treatment decisions. These instances underscore how FAP-PET can impact therapeutic approaches.

In conclusion, FAP-PET exhibits the potential to enhance patient management by accurately identifying metastatic sites or misleadingly positive lymph nodes in clinically localized bladder cancer. Additionally, it offers improved insights into systemic therapy responses, marking a significant step toward optimizing treatment pathways and advancing patient care.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003240.12