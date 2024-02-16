Exploring Age-Linked Changes in Coagulation Factors Among DOACs Patients With NVAF

The following is a summary of “Age-related variation in coagulation factors in non-valvular atrial fibrillation patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants,” published in the February 2024 issue of Hematology by Kumano et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how aging impacts coagulation parameters in non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), addressing a critical knowledge gap in stroke risk assessment.

They collected 775 samples from 224 NVAF patients who received apixaban, edoxaban, or rivaroxaban. The samples were divided into three age categories, ≤ 64 years and ≥ 75 years, age 65–74 years (apixaban: N = 48, 108, 119, edoxaban N = 63, 68, 126, rivaroxaban N = 115, 90, 38, respectively). Coagulation parameters, including fibrinogen (Fbg), factor II, factor V, factor VII, factor X, and D-dimer, were compared across the three age groups for each drug. The correlation slopes between drug concentrations and modified diluted prothrombin time (mdPT) were evaluated.

The results showed an increase in age in Fbg and factor V, whereas factor II and factor X decreased. Factor VII and D-dimer exhibited no significant differences across age categories. The slope in response to drug concentrations remained consistent between age groups. Specific coagulation parameters demonstrated age-related variation in patients with NVAF receiving apixaban, edoxaban, and rivaroxaban. However, the response of mdPT to drug concentration remained consistent across age categories.

Investigators concluded that while some coagulation parameters in NVAF patients on apixaban, edoxaban, and rivaroxaban varied with age, the drug concentration-response remained consistent across age groups.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-024-03712-4