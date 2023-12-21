Exploring Attitudes, Acceptance, and Barriers to Vaccination in PEH

The following is a summary of “Vaccine acceptance, determinants, and attitudes toward vaccine among people experiencing homelessness: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the December 2023 issue of Infectious Disease by Nguyen et al.

The COVID-19’s global toll and the plight of people experiencing homelessness (PEH) amplifies the urgency to understand their unique vaccine acceptance and hesitancy factors.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to shed light on the landscape of vaccine acceptance among PEH, dissecting its prevalence and the key factors shaping their decisions.

They registered the study protocol in PROSPERO, providing information on vaccine acceptance or hesitancy/refusal among PEH. In January 2023, 8 databases were systematically searched. A meta-analysis examined the prevalence of vaccine acceptance, uptake, and factors associated with acceptance. Bar charts were used to combine attitudes toward vaccines.

The results showed 29 papers in the systematic review and 19 in the meta-analysis. The pooled COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among PEH was 66% (95%CI: 58%-73%). Meta-regression indicated increasing vaccine acceptance over time. Subgroup meta-analysis demonstrated higher acceptance after June 2021 (78%, 95%CI: 65%-86%) compared to the earlier period (56%, 95%CI: 54%-59%). Women and those without chronic diseases were less likely to accept the COVID-19 vaccine compared to men and individuals with medical conditions, respectively.

Investigators concluded that homeless COVID-19 vaccination lagged due to safety fears, distrust of the health system, and access hurdles. Tailored programs addressing these concerns early on are vital for vulnerable groups.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-023-08878-6