Exploring Co-Mutation Patterns Linked to Actionable Drivers in iCCA

The following is a summary of the “Charting co-mutation patterns associated with actionable drivers in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,” published in the March 2023 issue of Hepatology by Kendre, et al.

For precision oncology in gastrointestinal malignancies, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) has emerged as a “role model” in recent years. However, its genetic complexity and rarity present obstacles to the growth and refinement of targeted therapeutics. Molecular subgroups of uncommon cancers are better understood, and genetic patterns that are unnoticed in smaller cohorts are identified when researchers examine huge datasets.

The FoundationCORE database retrospectively analyzed 6,130 patients with iCCA who had diagnostic panel sequencing on the FoundationOne platform.

Tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI) status were obtainable for the majority of the cohort, and short variants/fusion rearrangements and copy number abnormalities in >300 tumor-associated genes were assessed. They give a comprehensive map of the iCCA genomic landscape and describe the co-mutational spectra of seven oncogenic driver genes with therapeutic relevance (IDH1/2, FGFR2, ERBB2, BRAF, MDM2, BRCA1/2, MET, and KRAS). Patients with modifications in IDH1/2 and FGFR2 were shown to have a lowered frequency of co-alterations in the RTK/RAS/ERK pathway and an increase in epigenetic modifiers, including ARID1A and BAP1. High rates of RNF43 and KMT2D were also observed in MSIhigh– and TMBhigh-rich malignancies.

Effective treatment solutions for iCCA require a thorough understanding of the most common genetic constellations. Their work provides a foundation for predicting possible resistance mechanisms to targeted medicines in genomically defined subgroups, assessing the feasibility of clinical trials and subgroup analyses, and stimulating the development of translationally relevant preclinical models.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168827822033281