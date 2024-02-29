Exploring Comorbidity Patterns and Medication Challenges in MSA Patients

The following is a summary of “Comorbidity profiles and medication issues of patients with multiple system atrophy: a systematic cross-sectional analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Ye et al.

Due to its complex nature and comorbidities, understanding drug therapy becomes critical for managing Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) patients safely.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the comorbidity patterns and drug therapy practices associated with MSA.

They gathered data from MSA patients based on the diagnostic criteria of Gilman et al. (2008) and from control patients without neurodegenerative diseases (non-ND) in German multicenter cohorts. The prevalence of comorbidities was analyzed following the WHO ICD-10 classification and the administration of drugs using the WHO ATC system. Potential drug-drug interactions using AiDKlinik® were also identified.

The results showed 254 MSA and 363 age- and sex-matched non-ND control patients. MSA patients had a significantly higher burden of comorbidities, particularly diseases of the genitourinary system. Additionally, MSA patients were prescribed more medications, leading to a higher prevalence of polypharmacy. Importantly, the risk of potential drug-drug interactions, including severe interactions and contraindicated combinations, was increased in MSA patients. When comparing MSA-P and MSA-C subtypes, MSA-P patients experienced a higher frequency of genitourinary and musculoskeletal system and connective tissue diseases.

Investigators concluded that MSA patients exhibit significant comorbidities, polypharmacy, and potential drug interactions, demanding meticulous management considerations.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-024-12207-5