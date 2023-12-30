Exploring Delayed Surgical Intervention Post-Chemoradiotherapy in Esophageal Cancer: The DICE Study

The following is a summary of “Delayed Surgical Intervention After Chemoradiotherapy in Esophageal Cancer (DICE) Study,” published in the November 2023 issue of Surgery by Chidambaram, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to find out what happens to a person’s chance of life after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) if surgery is put off for a while. CRT is an important part of multimodality treatment for esophageal cancer that has spread locally. When surgery is done after CRT, it may affect how likely it is to be an oncological removal and how bad the surgery is for the patient.

As a result of this international, joint cohort study, patients from 17 centers who had CRT and surgery between 2010 and 2020 were included. In the main study, patients were split into 4 groups based on how long it had been since their last surgery (0–50 days, 51–100 days, 101–200 days, or >200 days) so that the effect on 90-day death and 5-year total survival could be studied. Multivariable logistic and Cox models gave hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% CIs that took into account important patient, cancer, and clinical factors that could have skewed the results.

The study included 2,867 people who had an esophagectomy after CRT. After taking into account important factors, waiting longer after CRT was linked to a higher risk of death 90 days later compared to waiting 0 to 50 days (reference): 51 to 100 days (HR=1.54, 95% CI: 1.04–2.29), 101 to 200 days (HR=2.14, 95% CI: 1.37–3.35), and more than 200 days (HR=3.06, 95% CI: 1.64–5.69). A longer time after CRT was also linked to a lower 5-year overall survival rate compared to 0 to 50 days (reference): 101 to 200 days (HR=1.41, 95% CI: 1.17–1.70); and >200 days (HR=1.64, 95% CI: 1.24–2.17). Waiting longer after CRT before esophagectomy is linked to higher 90-day mortality and worse long-term survival. There needs to be more research done to figure out how these bad results happen when people wait a long time to have surgery.

Source: journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/abstract/2023/11000/delayed_surgical_intervention_after.10.aspx