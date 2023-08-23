Exploring Diagnostic and Management Approaches in ERNICA Intestinal Failure Teams: The PIPO Global Survey

The following is a summary of “Pediatric Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction: An International Survey on Diagnostic and Management Strategies in the European Reference Network for Rare Inherited and Congenital Anomalies Intestinal Failure Teams,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Mutanen et al.

The management of pediatric intestinal pseudo-obstruction (PIPO) is primarily focused on providing nutritional support, administering appropriate medical treatments, and considering surgical interventions when necessary. It is important to note that the available evidence for PIPO management is limited. This study aimed to delineate the present diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in intestinal failure (IF) teams of the European Reference Network for Rare Inherited and Congenital Anomalies (ERNICA) and to contrast these methodologies with the most recent PIPO international guidelines.

An online survey was conducted among the ERNICA IF teams to assess PIPO’s diagnostic and management strategies within the institutional setting. In total, 11 out of 21 ERNICA IF (European Rare Neurological and Immunological Diseases) centers from 8 countries were involved in the study. On average, 64% of teams had six or more PIPO patients under active follow-up, while 36% had one to five PIPO patients under active follow-up. In total, 80 out of 102 patients with PIPO (Post-Intensive Care Unit Persistent Inflammation, Immunosuppression, and Catabolism Syndrome) required parenteral nutrition (PN) for sustenance. Each Intensive Care Unit Follow-up (IF) team had a median of 4 PN-dependent PIPO patients under their care, ranging from 0 to 19.

Each medical facility average received 1–2 new patients with Primary Immunodeficiency with Polyendocrinopathy, Enteropathy, and X-linked (PIPO) per year. The diagnostic procedures primarily adhered to the current medical guidelines, while the medical and surgical treatment approaches exhibited various strategies. The prevalence of PIPO patients within the ERNICA IF teams is relatively low, and there is considerable variation in the management strategies employed. To enhance PIPO patient care, it is imperative to establish regional reference centers equipped with specialized multidisciplinary IF teams and foster ongoing collaboration among these centers.

