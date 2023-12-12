Exploring Dietary Influences on Monoclonal Gammopathy in a Diverse Population

The following is a summary of “Dietary risk factors for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance in a racially diverse population,” published in the December 2023 issue of Hematology by Joseph et al.

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), a precursor to multiple myeloma, often leads to reduced life expectancy and various health issues, including cardiac, renal, neurological, and immune-related conditions. However, there’s limited knowledge concerning controllable risk factors associated with MGUS. To investigate potential connections between dietary habits and MGUS risk in a diverse population, the researchers conducted a comprehensive case-control study using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey spanning from 1988 to 2004.

This study encompassed 373 individuals diagnosed with MGUS and 1,406 matched controls. Dietary patterns were assessed through a single 24-hour dietary recall, evaluating the gram intake of various food and beverage groups. Their analysis, utilizing unconditional multivariable logistic regression, revealed several noteworthy associations between daily consumption of specific food groups and MGUS incidence. The investigators observed inverse relationships between MGUS and whole-grain bread intake, oats, rice, fruits (excluding juice), vegetables, tomatoes, and cruciferous vegetables. Conversely, direct correlations were found between MGUS and the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, sugar-sweetened soft drinks, and artificially sweetened soft drinks. These findings highlight the potential influence of dietary choices as modifiable factors impacting MGUS susceptibility.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2473952923006730