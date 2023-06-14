The following is a summary of “Molecular analysis of duodenal eosinophilia,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Shoda, et al.

Eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) is characterized by gastrointestinal symptoms and increased numbers of eosinophils in the duodenum. It is considered to be part of the spectrum of eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases. However, there is a lack of well-defined diagnostic thresholds and an understanding of the underlying pathogenic processes associated with duodenal tissue eosinophilia. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the transcriptome and pathologic pathways of EoD.

The researchers analyzed RNA sequencing data and histologic features of duodenal biopsy samples from individuals with varying levels of duodenal eosinophils. EoD was defined as having more than 52 peak eosinophils per high-power field (hpf), duodenal eosinophilia was defined as 30 to 52 eosinophils/hpf, and normal controls had fewer than 30 eosinophils/hpf. Associations between gene expression and histologic features were assessed using Spearman correlation.

A total of 382 differentially expressed genes were identified in the EoD transcriptome compared to normal controls (fold change > 2, adjusted P < 0.05). The EoD transcriptome successfully distinguished EoD from both duodenal eosinophilia and normal controls. The presence of 50 to 60 peak eosinophils/hpf correlated with a distinct EoD transcriptome. Genes involved in IL-4/IL-13 signaling, mast cells, and myeloid progenitor cells were enriched in the EoD transcriptome. Among the histologic features, eosinophil sheets in the lamina propria showed the strongest association with transcriptomic changes. EoD gene signatures were shared with eosinophilic esophagitis and eosinophilic gastritis but not with eosinophilic colitis or celiac disease.

The study identified a specific transcriptomic signature associated with EoD, which becomes evident when 50 to 60 peak eosinophils/hpf are present. EoD was determined to be part of the spectrum of upper eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders characterized by type 2 immunity. Importantly, it was distinguished from eosinophilic colitis and celiac disease. The findings had implications for the improvement of diagnosis and treatment strategies for EoD.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)02581-7/fulltext