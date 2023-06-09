The following is a summary of “Effort-Cost Decision-making Among Individuals With Schizophrenia,” published in the April 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Blouzard et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine whether individuals with schizophrenia exhibit impairments in effort-cost decision-making. Effort-cost decision-making refers to the ability to make decisions based on the trade-off between the effort required to obtain a reward and the perceived value of that reward.

To conduct the review, several databases, including PubMed, ScienceDirect, PsycINFO, Embase, and ClinicalTrials.gov, were searched from inception to July 2022. The search terms used included effort, cost, and schizophrenia. The inclusion criteria for studies were that they had to be peer-reviewed, published in English, utilize a computerized effort-cost decision-making behavioral paradigm, and compare individuals with schizophrenia to control individuals. Data extraction and synthesis were performed according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) reporting guidelines. Two authors independently extracted the data pooled using random-effects sizes and Bayesian approaches. The main outcome measure was the performance on effort-cost decision-making tasks that involved an effort-reward trade-off.

The performance was assessed using the Hedges g effect size. They examined the effects of moderators through meta-regressions and subgroup analyses. Analyzing the included studies aimed to determine whether individuals with schizophrenia demonstrated deficits in effort-cost decision-making compared to control individuals. The findings would provide insights into the potential impairments in the cognitive process of schizophrenia and their implications for treatment and outcomes.

About 20 studies involving a total of 1,503 participants were included in the analysis. Among these, 837 individuals had schizophrenia (541 [64.6%] male; mean [SD] age, 35.89 [6.70] years), and 666 individuals served as control participants without schizophrenia (360 [54.1%] male; mean [SD] age, 34.16 [5.92] years). The results revealed that individuals with schizophrenia displayed a significantly reduced willingness to expend effort for rewards compared to controls (k = 20; effect size, 0.43; 95% CI, 0.30-0.56; P < .001; I2 = 33.1%; Q test P = .08). Moreover, the impairment in effort-cost decision-making was more pronounced for high-reward trials. Negative symptom severity was found to be negatively associated with effort-cost decision-making (k = 8; effect size, −0.33; 95% CI, −0.50 to −0.15; P < .001), and individuals with a higher number of negative symptoms exhibited a significantly larger impairment in effort-cost decision-making (k = 5; effect size, 0.47; 95% CI, 0.10-0.84; P = .01).

The systematic review and meta-analysis proved that individuals with schizophrenia have deficits in effort allocation as measured by effort-cost decision-making tasks. The findings highlighted the importance of understanding the cognitive and neurobiological mechanisms underlying these impairments, which may contribute to the development of targeted interventions for individuals with schizophrenia.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/article-abstract/2803754