The following is a summary of “Bioinformatics analysis of the endoplasmic reticulum stress-related prognostic model and immune cell infiltration in acute myeloid leukemia,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Pan, et al.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a prevalent hematological malignancy originating from hematopoietic stem cells. Endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERs) plays a role in various tumor-related biological processes. However, the prognostic significance of ERs-related genes in AML remains largely unexplored.

For a study, researchers utilized the TCGA-LAML RNA-seq dataset as the training cohort. Through univariate Cox regression analysis, they identified 42 ER stress-related genes associated with prognosis. Subsequently, a prognostic model, called the ERs risk score, was established using LASSO regression analysis. Based on the median risk score, AML patients were divided into high- and low-risk groups. They evaluated the prognostic performance of the model using Kaplan-Meier survival curves, time ROC curve analysis, and univariate and multivariate independent prognostic analyses. Additionally, they validated the ERs risk model in the TARGET-AML and GSE37642 datasets. Furthermore, they analyzed immune cell infiltration, checkpoint gene expression, and drug sensitivity.

They identified 42 ER stress-related genes with prognostic significance and developed a 13-gene prognostic model. The survival rate of AML patients in the low-risk group was significantly better than in the high-risk group.

Analysis of the tumor microenvironment and immune cell infiltration revealed correlations between immune cell infiltration and patients’ survival status.

The study established an ERs risk model demonstrating significant prognostic value in AML. The genes have the potential to serve as prognostic biomarkers in AML, offering new insights for disease management.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2221101