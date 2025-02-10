Exploring GDNF as a Therapeutic Target in Schizophrenia

The following is a summary of “Circulating Levels of Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) in Schizophrenia: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the January 2025 issue of Psychiatry by Davarinejad et al.

GDNF has been identified as a potential biomarker for schizophrenia (SCZ). However, its levels in affected individual’s vs healthy controls remain unclear.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to estimate Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) levels in patients with SCZ and healthy controls

They performed a systematic search in PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Science Direct for studies published up to 17 June 2024. About 12 studies (n = 817 patients and 691 healthy controls) were included in the meta-analysis. Subgroup analyses and meta-regression were conducted to address heterogeneity and publication bias.

The results showed a significant mean difference in GDNF levels between patients with SCZ and healthy controls (d = –0.80, P < 0.001). Subgroup analyses revealed a larger standardized mean difference in European samples (d = –1.01, P ≤ 0.001) compared to the Asian population (d = –0.61, P = 0.011). Non-medicated patients with SCZ had lower GDNF levels (d = –1.08, P ≤ 0.001) than those on medication (d = –0.70, P = 0.004). Patients with a disease duration of ≥10 years showed lower GDNF levels (d = –0.93, P = 0.058) compared to those with a shorter duration (d = –0.82, P = 0.002).

Investigators suggested that GDNF could be a promising biomarker and therapeutic target for SCZ, with future research focusing on its mechanisms and treatment implications.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-025-06498-9