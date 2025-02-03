Exploring Gender and Autistic Traits in AI-Assisted Language Learning

Photo Credit: ArtemisDiana

The following is a summary of “Personalizing AI tools for second language speaking: the role of gender and autistic traits,” published in the January 2025 issue of Psychiatry by Du et al.

Individual differences play a crucial role in educational technology research.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on the impact of autistic traits and gender on perceptions of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for second language (2L) speaking, enhancing the understanding of inclusive educational technology.

They surveyed 111 university students using the Broad Autism Phenotype Questionnaire (BAPQ) to assess autistic traits (AU) and sub-traits: Aloof (AF), Rigid (RD), and Pragmatic Language (PL). Perceptions of AI tools were evaluated across 5 dimensions: Perceived Usefulness (PU), Perceived Ease of Use (PEOU), Attitude (AT), Behavioral Intention (BI), and Usage Behavior (UB). Correlation and regression analyses were conducted to explore relationships between variables and gender-specific moderating effects.

The results showed no significant gender differences in autistic traits or perceptions of AI tools. Autistic traits were negatively correlated with perceptions of AI tools. Gender moderated some relationships, with males showing stronger associations between autistic traits and Perceived Ease of Use (PEOU) and Usage Behavior (UB).

Investigators highlighted the importance of considering neurodiversity and gender in AI-based language learning. The study emphasized the need for personalized, adaptive educational tools to enhance inclusivity and effectiveness.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1464575/full