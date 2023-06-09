The following is a summary of “A systematic review of the sex differences in risk factors for knee osteoarthritis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Szilagyi, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the current evidence regarding sex differences in the association between risk factors and knee osteoarthritis (KOA) and their prevalence.

A comprehensive search was conducted in electronic bibliographic databases, including MEDLINE (PubMed), EMBASE, and Web of Science. The methodological quality of the included studies was independently assessed by two researchers using an adapted version of the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment Scale (NOS). The NOS criteria were categorized into three levels of quality assessment. The studies reporting sex-specific risk estimates for various risk factors of KOA were analyzed.

A total of 27 studies were identified that reported sex-specific risk estimates for KOA risk factors. Among the 22 longitudinal cohort studies (excluding one nested case-control study), 12 were rated as good quality and 10 as fair quality. The five cross-sectional studies included one good-quality study, three fair-quality studies, and one poor-quality study. The findings suggested sex differences in the risk factors associated with a higher risk of KOA. High body mass index (BMI), alcohol consumption, atherosclerosis, and high vitamin E levels were identified as risk factors for women, while high physical activity, soft drink consumption, and abdominal obesity were associated with increased risk in men. Knee injury, high blood pressure, and low step rate affected both women and men.

Further high-quality studies were needed to understand better the sex differences in risk factors for KOA, particularly about symptomatic or clinical osteoarthritis.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/article/62/6/2037/6887132