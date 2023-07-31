Exploring Hyaluronic Acid-based Fillers for Acne Scars: A Comparative Study of Structural Lifting and Biostimulatory Effects

The following is a summary of “Comparison of 2 Hyaluronic Acid-based Fillers for the Treatment of Acne Scars: Structural Lifting Versus Biostimulatory Effect,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Mehrabi et al.

Fillers containing hyaluronic acid (HA) effectively reduce acne scarring due to their filling effect. High- and low-molecular-weight HA complexes exhibited a delayed bio-stimulatory effect. Researchers intended to compare the efficacy of treating acne scars with a filler composed of complexes of high and low molecular weight HA versus a conventional HA filler that is cross-linked.

This prospective, split-face, double-masked, randomized, controlled study enrolled 30 patients with moderate to severe atrophic acne scarring. Each participant received three monthly injections of a novel formula of combined high and low molecular weight HA (P) to the base of acne scars on one side of the face and traditional cross-linking HA (JV) filler on the other. Patients were evaluated for objective and subjective improvements six months after their last treatment.

Early treatments resulted in statistically significant reductions in the volume of acne scars on JV but almost no change in elasticity and stretch. No statistically significant differences were observed in the early stages of P’s treatment; however, statistically significant improvements were observed in subsequent visits. Although the traditional JV filler had an effect sooner than P, P’s delayed positive effects were more pronounced than those of the traditional filler.

