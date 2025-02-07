Exploring Intrathecal Drug Delivery for Refractory Cancer Pain

Photo Credit: vm

The following is a summary of “Underutilized treatments for patients with refractory cancer pain: A qualitative study assessing the use of intrathecal drug delivery devices in the United Kingdom compared to alternative treatments in cancer pain management,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Buschman et al.

The research aimed to clarify how intrathecal drug delivery systems (IDDS) were integrated into the oncology care continuum and emphasized the need for greater awareness of interventional pain management options for patients with cancer in the United Kingdom.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the knowledge, perspectives, and experiences of healthcare professionals regarding the use of IDDS for managing chronic refractory pain in patients with cancer.

They carried out semi-structured interviews with 18 healthcare professionals from specialties such as oncology, neurosurgery, pain management, and palliative care. The interviews were transcribed, and a 2-phased qualitative inductive coding approach was employed to analyze the data.

The results showed 4 key themes: a need for increased education on IDDS among healthcare professionals, concerns regarding infection risks, suitability for patients with short life expectancy, and challenges of IDDS use. Technical and administrative issues, such as cost, device management, and the need for improved guidelines, were also identified. Patient-centered care was underlined, highlighting the importance of involving patients in decision-making and considering the well-being. The research also identified gaps in managing refractory pain, including the need for more inclusive guidelines, increased awareness, and better collaboration with medical technology companies.

Investigators concluded that the IDDS improved pain control, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and comprehensive pain management to influence the course of oncological diseases.

