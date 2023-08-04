Exploring Links Between Infertility, Stillbirth, Miscarriage, Premature Menopause: Pooled Analyses of 9 Cohort Studies

The following is a summary of “Is there a link between infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature or early menopause? Results from pooled analyses of 9 cohort studies,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Liang, et al.

Reproductive factors such as age at menarche and parity have been linked to age at natural menopause, but little quantitative analysis has been done on the association between infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature or early menopause. Additionally, it was unclear whether the association varies between Asian and non-Asian women, even though Asian women generally experience menopause at a younger age. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the association between infertility, miscarriage, and stillbirth with age at natural menopause and whether the association differed based on race (Asian and non-Asian).

The study utilized pooled individual participant data from 9 observational studies that contributed to the InterLACE consortium. Postmenopausal women with data on at least one of the reproductive factors (infertility, miscarriage, and stillbirth), age at menopause, and confounding variables (race, education level, age at menarche, body mass index, and smoking status) were included in the analysis. A multinomial logistic regression model was used to estimate relative risk ratios and 95% CI for the association between reproductive factors and premature or early menopause, with adjustments for confounding variables. The study also examined the association with the number of miscarriages and stillbirths and tested whether the strength of the association differed between Asian and non-Asian women.

A total of 303,594 postmenopausal women were enrolled in the study, with a median age at natural menopause of 50.0 years (interquartile range, 47.0–52.0). Among them, 2.1% experienced premature menopause, and 8.4% had early menopause. The relative risk ratios (95% CI) for premature and early menopause were 2.72 (1.77–4.17) and 1.42 (1.15–1.74), respectively, for women with infertility. Women with recurrent miscarriages had relative risk ratios of 1.31 (1.08–1.59) for premature menopause and 1.37 (1.14–1.65) for early menopause. Additionally, women with recurrent stillbirths had relative risk ratios of 1.54 (1.52–1.56) for premature menopause and 1.39 (1.35–1.43) for early menopause. Notably, Asian women with infertility, recurrent miscarriages (≥3), or recurrent stillbirths (≥2) had a higher risk of both premature and early menopause compared to non-Asian women with similar reproductive histories.

Histories of infertility and recurrent miscarriages and stillbirths were associated with a higher risk of premature and early menopause, with the strength of the association differing by race, showing stronger associations in Asian women with such reproductive history.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00239-9/fulltext