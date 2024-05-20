Exploring molecular mechanisms, therapeutic strategies, and clinical manifestations of Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a paradigm of a genetic neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the expansion of CAG repeats in the HTT gene. This extensive review investigates the molecular complexities of HD by highlighting the pathogenic mechanisms initiated by the mutant huntingtin protein. Adverse outcomes of HD include mitochondrial dysfunction, compromised protein clearance, and disruption of intracellular signaling, consequently contributing to the gradual deterioration of neurons. Numerous therapeutic strategies, particularly precision medicine, are currently used for HD management. Antisense oligonucleotides, such as Tominersen, play a leading role in targeting and modulating the expression of mutant huntingtin. Despite the promise of these therapies, challenges persist, particularly in improving delivery systems and the necessity for long-term safety assessments. Considering the future landscape, the review delineates promising directions for HD research and treatment. Innovations such as Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated system therapies (CRISPR)-based genome editing and emerging neuroprotective approaches present unprecedented opportunities for intervention. Collaborative interdisciplinary endeavors and a more insightful understanding of HD pathogenesis are on the verge of reshaping the therapeutic landscape. As we navigate the intricate landscape of HD, this review serves as a guide for unraveling the intricacies of this disease and progressing toward transformative treatments.© 2024. The Pharmaceutical Society of Korea.

