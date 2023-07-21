Exploring Mortality Risk Factors Following Emergent HH Repair in the Minimally Invasive Surgery Era

The following is a summary of “Defining risk factors for mortality after emergent hiatal hernia repair in the era of minimally invasive surgery,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Surgery by Collins, et al.

The factors contributing to mortality following emergent hiatal hernia (HH) repair in the minimally invasive surgery era were poorly understood.

Data from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), National Readmissions Database, and National Emergency Department Sample were analyzed for patients who underwent HH repair between 2010 and 2018. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to identify mortality-related factors, reported with odds ratio (OR) and 95% CI.

Based on the NIS, the mortality rate was 2.2% (147 patients), while the NEDS reported a mortality rate of 3.6% (303 patients). On multivariate analysis, several predictors of mortality were identified, including age (OR 1.05, CI: 1.04-1.07), male sex (OR 1.49, CI: 1.06-2.11), frailty (OR 2.49, CI: 1.65-3.75), open repair (OR 3.59, CI: 2.50-5.17), and congestive heart failure (OR 2.71, CI: 1.81-4.06).

Several risk factors contributed to mortality following hiatal hernia repair, with age, male sex, frailty, open repair, and congestive heart failure being significant predictors. The findings emphasized the importance of considering a laparoscopic approach, even in emergent settings, to potentially improve outcomes in HH repair.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00012-0/fulltext