Exploring NT5E DNA Methylation in PTC: New Opportunities for Precision Oncology

The following is a summary of “NT5E DNA methylation in papillary thyroid cancer: Novel opportunities for precision oncology,” published in the June 2023 issue of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology by Bertoni et al.

The NT5E gene-encoded ectoenzyme CD73 has emerged as a potential prognostic and therapeutic marker for papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC), the incidence of which has increased over the past few decades. Here, from The Cancer Genome Atlas Thyroid Cancer (TCGA-THCA) database, the researchers extracted and combined clinical characteristics, levels of NT5E mRNA, and DNA methylation of PTC samples and performed multivariate and random forest analyses to assess the prognostic significance and potential for discriminating adjacent non-malignant and thyroid tumor samples.

Lower levels of methylation at the cg23172664 site were independently associated with BRAF-like phenotype (P = 0.002), age over 55 (P = 0.012), capsule invasion (P = 0.007), and lymph node metastasis (LNM) positivity (P = 0.04). The methylation levels of cg27297263 and cg23172664 sites demonstrated significant and inverse correlations with levels of NT5E mRNA expression (r = -0.528 and r = -0.660, respectively).

Their combination could discriminate between adjacent non-malignant and tumor samples with an accuracy of 96%–97% and 84%–85%, respectively. These findings imply that combining the cg23172664 and cg27297263 loci may reveal new subgroups of papillary thyroid carcinoma patients.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0303720723000667